Paddy productionn is likely to rise by 40% this Kharif, procurement for 75 days  

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday issued guidelines for ‘procurement policy’ of paddy under minimum support price (MSP) operations and delivery of custom milled rice for Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21. The G.O comes in continuation with the announcement made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on paddy procurement.

The government has estimated that there will be around 30 to 40 per cent of increase in paddy production when compared to previous Kharif season. It is estimated that 165 LMTs of paddy (90 LMTs in Vanakalam and 75 LMTs in Yasangi) is to be procured by the State government for Kharif Marketing Season.

The procurement in each season will be held for 75 days from the date of commencement.The government directed the Collectors to shift paddy directly from procurement centres to rice mills, after taking their previous performance into consideration before allotment, for custom milling.

The Collectors were also tasked to blocklist the rice millers, who indulge in processing PDS rice. The government has specified that the rice millers should deliver custom milled rice within 15 days from the date of receipt of paddy. The Civil Supplies Department will set up 5,690 procurement centres, which can be increased, if required.