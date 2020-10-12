As more Congress men join TRS, Telangana minister Harish Rao.predicts huge victory for party

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Leaders of opposition parties lining up to join TRS indicates that the ruling party is all set create a record of sorts in the Dubbaka byelection, according to Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Welcoming senior Congress leader Bangaraiah and a host of other members from the party into the pink party on Sunday, Harish Rao said that the ruling TRS is going to rewrite history in the Dubbak bypoll, which is scheduled for November 3.

“As the election approaches, public support for TRS is increasing by the day. Leaders from parties are queuing up to join TRS. People like the welfare schemes and development works launched by our government, and they are ready to ensure a grand victory for us in Dubbaka. I am sure this time our candidate will win with a bigger margin of votes than S Ramalingareddy did in 2018,” he said.

Appeal to NRIs

Earlier, the Minister held a video conference with NRIs from 30 countries, during which he urged them to counter the false propaganda being carried on social media against the TRS.

Lauding the NRIs for playing a key role in Telangana movement, he said that now the NRIs should an active role in of Dubbaka elections.

Meanwhile, Shalivahana Sangam in Thimmapur village of Dubbaka mandal passed a resolution to support to the TRS in the byelection. Gurralapally villagers, under Begumpet panchayat limits, also passed a similar resolution supporting S Sujatha.