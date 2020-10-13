STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two Karvy staff use customer’s Rs 1 crore without consent; held

The complainant accused the two of repeatedly trading nearly Rs 100 crore for brokerage sharing between 60 per cent and 40 per cent between the Karvy Sub-broker office and Karvy Main office

Published: 13th October 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested two women staffers working at a Karvy Sub-Broking office in Tarnaka on Monday for duping two customers by misappropriating their stock holding.

The arrested women were branch manager G Mounika, 25 and assistant branch manager Shivini Gari Shetty Vasundhara, 41.

Ramarao Nagaraj, a Citizenship of India (OCI) card holder of USA, approached CCS police stating that his wife and he had stock valuation of Rs 1 crore in their demat account at Karvy’s Tarnaka branch. In February 2018, Mounika and Vasundhara had taken their signatures on blank papers on the pretext of activating their demat accounts. Nagaraj alleged that the two accused started trading from the demat account from May 2018 to February 2019, without consent and caused a loss worth Rs 1 crore.

The complainant accused the two of repeatedly trading nearly Rs 100 crore for brokerage sharing between 60 per cent and 40 per cent between the Karvy Sub-broker office and Karvy Main office and violated the rules of SEBI/NSE without taking any purchase order from the complainant. Based on the complaint, police registered cases and arrested the two women today. They were produced before the court to be handed over to judicial remand. 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karvy Sub-Broking
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp