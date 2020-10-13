Telangana adds 1,021 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,021 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according the media bulletin released on Monday morning. Following the trend of a sharp decline in mortality, the State had just six deaths on the day taking the toll to 1,228.

The total active caseload for the State stood at 24,514. In terms of the caseload GHMC was leading with 228 cases and among the districts Rangareddy and Medchal had 68 and 84 cases, respectively.

However, the week-on-week increase look bad for Narayanpet and Adilabad, which showed marked increase with 31 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. While cases in Narayanpet grew from 65 to 85 this week, in Adilabad it grew from 139 to 168 cases.