BJP workers try to lay siege to Telangana Assembly

Published: 14th October 2020 09:49 AM

Police arrest BJP activists who tried to stge a protest near Assembly aganist the amendment of GHMC act during one day Assembly session in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the State Assembly on Tuesday, when several BJP workers tried to lay siege to the building. 

The saffron party leaders took out a protest demanding that the 2BHK houses promised to the poor by the TRS government be distributed immediately. They also wanted the State government to abolish the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). 

They went to the Assembly in separate groups, and the police personnel had trouble detaining all the protesters. As a precautionary measure, the police had even placed BJP’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, State vice-president G Manohar Reddy and other senior leaders, under house arrest.

Meanwhile, the BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the State police for allegedly manhandling the protestors.

