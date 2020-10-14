STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Due to safety concerns, flights from and to RGIA cancelled, delayed

As torrential rain battered the city, due to safety concerns almost all airline carriers cancelled their flights that were supposed to depart and arrive at Hyderabad.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:11 AM

Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flights of various airlines have been cancelled and delayed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport due to the rains. Passengers have been mailed advisories regarding the delay and cancellation of flights by the respective air carriers. 

As torrential rain battered the city, due to safety concerns almost all airline carriers cancelled their flights that were supposed to depart and arrive at Hyderabad. Many flights that were supposed to arrive to Hyderabad were also diverted to nearby cities such as Chennai.  

Taking to Twitter, Indigo Airlines wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather (Heavy rain) at Hyderabad, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status on the website. For any assistance, write to us on Twitter or Facebook.”  

Airlines such as Vistara also put up real time diversion updates such as, “#DiversionUpdate : UK 879 (DEL-HYD) has been diverted to Chennai due to heavy rain in Hyderabad. Please stay tuned for further updates (sic)”

