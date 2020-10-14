STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Power demand drops to 3,132 MW in Telangana

As there would be sudden voltage fluctuations due to sudden fall and increase in power demand, the TS Genco officials directed the staff to be on alert and coordinate with the Grid officials.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Mahboob Mansion Market road in Hyderabad which got inundated on Tuesday evening.

A view of the Mahboob Mansion Market road in Hyderabad which got inundated on Tuesday evening.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy With heavy downpour that has been lashing the State since the last two days, the demand for power suddenly dropped in Telangana. As against the 7,000 MW peak power demand on Sunday, the peak power demand to 5,300 MW on Monday and further to 3,132 MW on Tuesday night. With this, the TS Genco backed down most of the units of thermal power plants in the State. The officials are currently operating hydel power plants and generating 1,500 MW.  

“Though, we wanted to generate more power and sell it, there are no buyers across the country. That is the reason why we are backing down some of the units of the thermal plants,” sources in TS Genco told Express. 

As there would be sudden voltage fluctuations due to sudden fall and increase in power demand, the TS Genco officials directed the staff to be on alert and coordinate with the Grid officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Power demand electricity heavy rains
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp