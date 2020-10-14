Power demand drops to 3,132 MW in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy With heavy downpour that has been lashing the State since the last two days, the demand for power suddenly dropped in Telangana. As against the 7,000 MW peak power demand on Sunday, the peak power demand to 5,300 MW on Monday and further to 3,132 MW on Tuesday night. With this, the TS Genco backed down most of the units of thermal power plants in the State. The officials are currently operating hydel power plants and generating 1,500 MW.

“Though, we wanted to generate more power and sell it, there are no buyers across the country. That is the reason why we are backing down some of the units of the thermal plants,” sources in TS Genco told Express.

As there would be sudden voltage fluctuations due to sudden fall and increase in power demand, the TS Genco officials directed the staff to be on alert and coordinate with the Grid officials.