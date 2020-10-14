STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Relief for contract employees in ZP schools

Therefore, the said inquiry was converted into a regular case and was entrusted to the CBI to independently ascertain the facts and evaluate the evidence.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to scores of contract employees working as sweepers and attenders in Zilla Parishad, panchayat, and other schools of the State, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to pay them the minimum time scale of last grade ‘Equal pay for equal work’ as per judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of State of Punjab vs Jagjit Singh and others. 

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this interim order in batch petitions filed by the sweepers from various districts of the State seeking directions to the authorities concerned to pay them the revised 10th Pay Commission scales of 2015 attached to the last grade regular posts along with allowances on par with regular employees by applying the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’ till regularisation of their services.The petitioners’ counsels submitted that the petitioners were initially appointed on part time basis for nomenclature purpose, but they are working on full time basis in panchayat schools. 

However, they are being paid pittance wages ranging from Rs 1,600 to Rs 4,000 per month only though they are discharging duties on par with regular last grade employees who are drawing about Rs 15,000 per month. Some of the petitioners have even completed more than four decades service. They urged the court to direct the government authorities concerned to pay salaries to the petitioners as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court. After hearing the case, the judge passed the above interim order and adjourned the case hearing.

GST fraud case: CBI files counter against BS Gandhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation, Hyderabad, told the Telangana High Court that it has registered a FIR against Hyderabad GST office Superintendent Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi  and Deputy Commissioner of Central Taxes of Hyderabad Ch Sudha Rani for resorting to extortion and collecting bribes from traders. 

While denying the accused-petitioner’s allegation that the CBI is acting with vengeance, the probe agency said that Gandhi, while working in the Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad, had received bribes of Rs 29 lakh from Indu projects limited belonging to Shyam Prasad Reddy, one of the accused companies in the charge sheets filed by the CBI and ED in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case.

In this regard, the CBI filed a counter affidavit in the petition filed by BS Gandhi challenging the FIR registered against him by the CBI in an alleged GST fraud case. He contended that the Union Finance Minister had accorded sanction to commence CBI probe against him though the competent authorities to do so is the GST Commissioner.

The CBI, in its counter, said that the preliminary inquiry, prima facie, confirmed the allegations made by the de-facto complainant in the case, JS Sridhar Reddy, against the Deputy Commissioner Sudha Rani and Superintendent BS Gandhi. 

Therefore, the said inquiry was converted into a regular case and was entrusted to the CBI to independently ascertain the facts and evaluate the evidence. The accused-petitioner’s allegations against the CBI are not justified and unwarranted, it added. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on October 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court ZP schools
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp