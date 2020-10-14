Telangana public representatives share property details

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the footsteps of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who shared details of his non-agricultural properties with panchayat officials at Erravelli village in Markook mandal of Siddipet district, public representatives have started uploading their property details on Dharani portal.

Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao, Government whip A Gandhi, MLAs Prakash Reddy and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, MLC K Narayan Reddy, corporators and writer Parachuri Goplakrishna, singer Smith and others submitted their property details to the authorities concerned. These details will be uploaded on the Dharani portal.

Similarly GHMC Corporators, Sheshakumari, Khaja Suryanaryana, Bangari Prakash, Saibaba, Fahed Bin Abdul Samad, Mirza Mustafa Baig, Shanker Yadav, K Sridevi, Sharavan Kumar, and Mohd. Abdul Sahfi, have uploaded their properties details. Officials said if Aadhaar deatils were uploaded, it would help in changing details of family members, issuing mutations and family certificates, in future.

Indian Stamp Bill

The Legislative Affairs Minister Prasanth Reddy introduced Indian Stamp (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020, on behalf of the Chief Minister. Prasanth Reddy said that through this amendment, the discretionary powers vested with Inspector General of Stamps and Registration Department would be taken away. If anyone felt that the property was valued high, then they could refer the matter to the to be constituted committee under Collector