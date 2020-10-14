STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: Warangal worst-affected, low-lying areas inundated

Low lying areas were completely inundated in the floodwater. Residents had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road in Warangal city.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road in Warangal city.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the State, Warangal is the most-affected by the rains which began pounding the historic city since Monday night, disrupting normal life. Several colonies were flooded and even the main through fares were flooded due to poor drainage systems in GWMC limits.

Low lying areas were completely inundated in the floodwater. Residents had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes.The traffic police set up barricades on risky spots, police officers in rural areas are inspecting the lakes within their jurisdictions and taking precautionary measures.

The rains affected normal life in Alampur, Wanaparthy and Gattu mandal in Gadwal district, Bijinepally, Pedda Kothapally in Nagarkurnool district, Jadcherla, Rajapur, Nawabpet, Devarakadra and Chinna Chinthakunta mandals in Mahbubnagar district.

Tanks and canals from the rain hit Mandals are brimming with flood water . They have also led to disruption of traffic at several places. The traffic movement has been suspended between Alampur cross roads and Aija inter state road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal heavry rains Telangana rains
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp