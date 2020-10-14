Telangana rains: Warangal worst-affected, low-lying areas inundated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the State, Warangal is the most-affected by the rains which began pounding the historic city since Monday night, disrupting normal life. Several colonies were flooded and even the main through fares were flooded due to poor drainage systems in GWMC limits.

Low lying areas were completely inundated in the floodwater. Residents had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes.The traffic police set up barricades on risky spots, police officers in rural areas are inspecting the lakes within their jurisdictions and taking precautionary measures.

The rains affected normal life in Alampur, Wanaparthy and Gattu mandal in Gadwal district, Bijinepally, Pedda Kothapally in Nagarkurnool district, Jadcherla, Rajapur, Nawabpet, Devarakadra and Chinna Chinthakunta mandals in Mahbubnagar district.

Tanks and canals from the rain hit Mandals are brimming with flood water . They have also led to disruption of traffic at several places. The traffic movement has been suspended between Alampur cross roads and Aija inter state road.