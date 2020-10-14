STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Tahsildar accused of corruption allegedly 'kills self' in jail 

Former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Baswaraj Nagaraju was in judicial remand after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting bribe of Rs 5 crore.

Published: 14th October 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Baswaraj Nagaraju, who was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night. The jailers noticed his body hanging from ceiling inside the jail and informed higher officials.

A complaint has been lodged with the police by the prison officials for further legal proceeding. Nagaraju was in judicial remand after he was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for his alleged involvement in bribery. The ACB officials registered two separate cases against him. 

He was caught red handed by the ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 5 crore in exchange for official favour, in issuing passbooks for farm land in the name of different owners at Rampally under the Keesara revenue limits.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

