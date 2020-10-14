Trees uprooted, houses damaged, deluge causes loss across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several trees were uprooted with soil becoming loose due to unrelenting downpour. Trees lay across the roads even though the GHMC staff made efforts to clear the roads of obstructions. The heavy downpour brought traffic to a griding halt in Tolichowki, Malakpet, Puranapool, Afsalgunj, Begumpet, Ranigunj, Erragadda, Vanasthalipuram and Uppal areas.

A boulder weighing nearly 15 tonnes fell on a house at Dilawar Gunj, Mangalhat area in Dhoolpet. There were no casualties as, fortunately, the house was a vacant one. Mangalhat Corporator Parmeshwari Singh said, “The wind and rain unhinged the rocks from the hillocks in Ganga Bowli area which came hurtling down and crashed into the house.

An official monitoring disaster response team said: “We have rescued over 10-12 families till now. We are ready to rescue more before night descends.” Rush hour traffic during evening was affected badly as vehicles remained stuck in water.

A traffic police official near Banjara Hills, who was trying to clear a massive broken tree, said: “The process of removing uprtooted trees is taking long as back up is also stuck in the rain.”Cyberabad and Hyderabad traffic police issue a warning to people not to leave their houses unless it is absolutely essential for next three days.