Fight between pro and anti-development parties: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

The Minister questioned whether any BJP-ruled government had implemented similar schemes.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:40 AM

TRS nominee for Dubbaka byelection, Solipeta Sujatha, files her nomination on Wednesday. She was accompanied by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Dubbaka byelections would be contested between those who wish for development and those who oppose it. The Minister said this after party candidate S Sujatha filed nomination on Wednesday. Sujatha said her win become certain after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced her name. 

Harish Rao said the Opposition was trying to disrupt development in Telangana. He appealed to people to teach a lesson to the Congress and BJP parties in the bypolls. He said it was shameful of the BJP to say during its campaign that the Central government was funding various State government projects. The BJP had done the same thing in Huzoornagar, after which voters taught them a lesson, he said. Rao questioned whether the BJP gave even a single rupee for the programmes of Rythu Bandhu, free power, or the KCR kit. He said the TRS government was giving Aasara pensions to 39 lakh beneficiaries by spending `11,720 crore, while the Centre was giving only `210 crore for the scheme. 

The Minister questioned whether any BJP-ruled government had implemented similar schemes. He recalled that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned in protest of the Centre’s farmers bill. He said all 80,000 farmers in Dubbaka are with the TRS.

