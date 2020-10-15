Telangana floods: NH-44 cut-off as lake’s wall breaches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic on NH-44 was completely cut-off after the embankment of Pallecheruvu collapsed near Shamshabad early on Wednesday morning.

While grim visuals from NH-44 showed low-lying chawls and shops completely inundated, at a point near the lake a passenger bus overturned due to the water gushing out at high speed. However, officials said none of the passengers were injured fatally in the accident.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar rushed to the spot and said, “Pallecheruvu and Appacheruvu walls have breached and the Shamshabad road has been damaged severely. We have requested various State departments to help us with rescue operations.”

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy asked people going to or returning from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) instead of PVNR Expressway and NH 44, and avoid the old Kurnool road, because of heavy waterlogging on the roads.

The bridge which was under construction near the airport was also completely damaged. Due to this, heavy traffic snarl was reported on the way to the airport and commuters were told to take diversions. The traffic police diverted the traffic from Chandrayanagutta to Pahadishareef junction to RGIA, from Chandrayanagutta to Falaknuma to Danamma Jhopdi, Aramghar.