STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana floods: Six lakh acres of cotton damaged across state

In Sangareddy district, cotton in around one lakh acres got drowned in the floodwater.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inspects the paddy that was damaged due to heavy rains in Mahbubnagar (Rural) mandal, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains have delivered a big blow to cotton farmers in the State. According to preliminary estimates, cotton crop in nearly six lakh acres have been damaged.

As the cotton, which is currently in picking condition, drenched in rainwater, even those farmers who were lucky enough to protect their crops would face a setback as the quality of the produce will be affected, as a result of which it may not fetch much revenue to them, sources told Express. Almost the entire of the standing crop got damaged in Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Medak districts. Though several paddy fields were also submerged, if the water recedes in the next two days, the produce will survive. 

In erstwhile Mahbubnagar, crops were damaged in around 70,000 acres. In erstwhile Khammam district, standing crops like paddy, cotton, maize and soya in around one lakh acre was damaged.

Meanwhile, paddy in 16,673 acres and cotton in 10,015 acres were damaged in Jangaon. In Mahabubabad district, paddy in 2,590 acres and cotton in 1,635 acres also got drowned.

While paddy in 9,417 acres and cotton in 2,503 acres were damaged in Warangal (Urban), paddy in 5,671 acres, cotton in 55,438 acres and red gram in 298 acres got drowned in Warangal (Rural).

In Sangareddy district, cotton in around one lakh acres got drowned in the floodwater. In Medak district, cotton in 44,000 acres and paddy in 29,987 acres were damaged.

And in Siddipet district, cotton in 50,000 acres and other crops in 20,000 acres were damaged in the heavy rains.

In Nalgonda district, paddy in 39,862, cotton in 27,795 and other crops in 50 acres were damaged. In Suryapet, paddy in 26,310 acres and other crops in 2,230 acres were damaged.When contacted, Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy said that the actual figures of crop damage would be known only after the enumeration was completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Hyderabad Telangana cotton farm Telangana floods
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp