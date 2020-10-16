STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cable TV networks in Telangana not paying GST since 2017: PIL

According to the information  available under the Right to Information Act, most of the MSOs in Telangana are converting the tax collected from subscribers into black money. 

Published: 16th October 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition (PIL) filed in Telangana High Court seeks the cancelling of licenses of cable television networks, direct-to-home (DTH) service providers, unencrypted satellite networks, internet protocol television (IPTV) providers and multi system operators (MSO’s) for allegedly violating provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act. 

The PIL alleged that the Central tax authorities have failed to collect GST from these networks who have been evading the tax collected from the consumers since 2017. In Khammam town alone, the said television networks have collected about Rs 1.44 crore GST from the subscribers since 2017 and are not paying the same to the tax department, it stated. 

Petitioner N Rama Rao, a social worker from Wyra in Khammam district, submitted that the said networks have violated the provisions of GST Act by not registering themselves with an intention to evade the tax collection. According to the information  available under the Right to Information Act, most of the MSOs in Telangana are converting the tax collected from subscribers into black money. 

The secretaries to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Finance, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, tax authorities concerned, and various cable operators are named as the respondents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana cable tv Khammam cable TV gst GST Act
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp