Govt failed to deal with floods: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief accuses KCR of inaction during floods, says, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned” 

Published: 16th October 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam speaks to a resident of a low-lying area in Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday toured several low-lying, submerged areas in Hyderabad and spoke to local residents. He inquired about problems in flood-hit areas in BS Maktha and Khairatabad. 

Later, speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that the State government had completely failed to provide basic amenities to flood-hit people. He said after the last municipal corporation elections in Hyderabad, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had said he would develop Hyderabad in 100 days, but had not done so. He said Hyderabadis had seen the the result of seven years of development in the form of lives lost, houses submerged and roads turned into rivers. 

“CM KCR was holding a routine review meeting with the Horticulture department when many lives were being lost in Hyderabad and huge damage was being caused to agriculture in rural Telangana due to heavy rains. Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” he said.

The MP assured that he would pressurise the government for quick relief measures and for distribution of relief materials to people in distress. He appealed to all Congress leaders to actively participate in relief measures. He spoke to officials concerned and demanded relief measures on a war footing. 

Change political scenario by voting for Cong
While addressing a meeting of Congress leaders at Dubbaka on Thursday, the TPCC President appealed to people to vote for the Congress candidate in the Dubbaka byelections for bringing about a change in the political scenario in the State. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Uttam said citizens should vote for the Congress candidate to enable crop loan waiver and development of the constituency.

KCR govt neglected Dubbaka: Congress
Congress leaders who addressed a meeting in Dubbaka slammed the TRS government for turning a blind eye to the development of Dubbaka, alleging they were busy focusing on their native constituencies of Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla

