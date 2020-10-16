Telangana man suspects wife’s fidelity, beheads her

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In a shocking incident, a man beheaded his wife suspecting that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with another person, at Narayankhed in Medak district late on Wednesday night. The deceased person has been identified as Anusuyamma, 35, and was murdered by her husband J Sailu.

According to the cops, Sailu used to frequently enter into fights with Anusuyamma claiming that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with some person.

On Wednesday night too a fight had erupted between them, after which Sailu beheaded his wife while she was asleep and hung her head in front of the house of the person with whom he claimed that she was in a relationship.