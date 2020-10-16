STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana man suspects wife’s fidelity, beheads her

According to the cops, Sailu used to frequently enter into fights with Anusuyamma claiming that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with some person. 

Published: 16th October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In a shocking incident, a man beheaded his wife suspecting that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with another person, at Narayankhed in Medak district late on Wednesday night. The deceased person has been identified as Anusuyamma, 35, and was murdered by her husband J Sailu. 

According to the cops, Sailu used to frequently enter into fights with Anusuyamma claiming that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with some person. 

On Wednesday night too a fight had erupted between them, after which Sailu beheaded his wife while she was asleep and hung her head in front of the house of the person with whom he claimed that she was in a relationship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana murder Medak murder
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp