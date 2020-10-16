Three Telangana students shine in NEET 2020's top 15 list

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Telangana students are among the top 15 all India rankers in the NEET undergraduate exams. When the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET results on Friday evening, Tummala Snikitha secured All India Rank 3. Snikitha, who scored 715 out of 720 marks, also achieved all India second rank among girls.

The other State students to be among the top 15 are Anantha Parakrama B Nookala, 11th rank, and Sai Trisha Reddy, 14th rank. In total, seven students from Telangana have secured ranks under 50 this year.

A total of 54,872 candidates registered from the state and 49.15 per cent of them qualified.

Anantha Parakrama B Nookala

Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akanksha Singh of Delhi have obtained 720 marks in NEET 2020 exam, garnering AIR 1 and 2.

Totally unexpected, says All India Rank 3 holder

he NTA has also issued the scorecards of candidates and the cut-off marks. This year, the NEET cut-off scores for unreserved and economically weaker sections (EWS) category has towered to 720-147.

The cut-off for SC, ST and OBC reservations is 146-113. For the PWD candidates of unreserved and EWS candidates has been set 146-129. For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the cut-off was raised from 119-107 last year to 128-113.

“Candidates, who meet NEET cut off 2020, can now apply for counselling. Qualifying in NEET, however, does not confer any right for admission in Medical and Dental Colleges as the selection of qualified candidates for admission is subject to merit position and satisfying the admission criteria as laid down in the rules of the Central and State governments, universities and institutions concerned,” the NTA said.

#NEETRESULTS | From the boy made history to the student who failed last year, all #NEET toppers followed one simple mantra - hard work -to be able to pursue their dream of being doctors. Their stories#SoyebAftab@gsvasu_TNIE @PrabhuChawla @Xpress_edexhttps://t.co/P1NrbjlosJ — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Tummala Snikitha said the result was totally unexpected. “The credit goes to my parents. For preparation, I first understood the concepts and then analysed my progress with regular tests. But dedication and hard work also played crucial roles. My parents helped me throughout the lockdown when I was not attending the classes,” she said. M Rushith said he was inspired by his grandfather, and he wants to study in AIIMS and become a renowned doctor just like him.

