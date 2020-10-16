STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three Telangana students shine in NEET 2020's top 15 list

A total of 54,872 candidates registered from Telangana and 49.15 per cent of them qualified. 

Published: 16th October 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Snikitha Tummala from Hyderabad who secured third rank in NEET UG exam.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Telangana students are among the top 15 all India rankers in the NEET undergraduate exams. When the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET results on Friday evening, Tummala Snikitha secured All India Rank 3. Snikitha, who scored 715 out of 720 marks, also achieved all India second rank among girls.

The other State students to be among the top 15 are Anantha Parakrama B Nookala, 11th rank, and Sai Trisha Reddy, 14th rank. In total, seven students from Telangana have secured ranks under 50 this year.

A total of 54,872 candidates registered from the state and 49.15 per cent of them qualified. 

Anantha Parakrama B Nookala

Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akanksha Singh of Delhi have obtained 720 marks in NEET 2020 exam, garnering AIR 1 and 2.

ALSO READ | NEET 2020 results declared, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab bags top rank with perfect score of 720/720

Totally unexpected, says All India Rank 3 holder

he NTA has also issued the scorecards of candidates and the cut-off marks. This year, the NEET cut-off scores for unreserved and economically weaker sections (EWS) category has towered to 720-147. 
The cut-off for SC, ST and OBC reservations is 146-113. For the PWD candidates of unreserved and EWS candidates has been set 146-129. For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the cut-off was raised from 119-107 last year to 128-113.

“Candidates, who meet NEET cut off 2020, can now apply for counselling. Qualifying in NEET, however, does not confer any right for admission in Medical and Dental Colleges as the selection of qualified candidates for admission is subject to merit position and satisfying the admission criteria as laid down in the rules of the Central and State governments, universities and institutions concerned,” the NTA said.

Meanwhile, Tummala Snikitha said the result was totally unexpected. “The credit goes to my parents. For preparation, I first understood the concepts and then analysed my progress with regular tests. But dedication and hard work also played crucial roles. My parents helped me throughout the lockdown when I was not attending the classes,” she said. M Rushith said he was inspired by his grandfather, and he wants to study in AIIMS and become a renowned doctor just like him.

For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2020 raised from 119-107 last year to 128-113 in NEET result 2020.

Candidates, who meet NEET cut off 2020 can now apply for counselling. Qualifying in NEET 2020, however, does not confer any right for admission in Medical and Dental Colleges.

As the selection of qualified candidates in for admission to Medical and Dental Colleges is subject to merit position and satisfying the admission criteria as laid down in the rules of Central Government, State Government, Universities, and Institutions concerned,  NTA said. 

You can check your results here - http://ntaresults.nic.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET NEET 2020 NEET results Tummala Snikitha national testing agency
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp