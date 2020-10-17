STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-CAA stir: UoH students ask police to revoke FIR

Earlier this week, the students were sent notices which asked them to appear before the police on October 6 for further investigation.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

None of the 14 students were informed about the FIR until one of them received the summons on October 10.  (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 14 research scholars and student union members from University of Hyderabad (UoH) who were sent notices by Raidurg Police last week have submitted a clarification to the police, asking them to withdraw the notice and an FIR that was lodged. Earlier this week, the students were sent notices which asked them to appear before the police on October 6 for further investigation.

They had been summoned for  participating in a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) eight months ago in February this year. “We outrightly deny these allegations as they are far from reality and could be termed misleading at best.

If at all we had done something of that nature, the  Madhapur DCP M Venkateshwarulu was well within his rights to detain/arrest us at the time of the protest. Also, the timing of the protest was such that the employees must have left the campus. So employees entering the campus at 06:15 pm and we disallowing them doesn’t make any sense at all,” stated a written clarification issued by the students.

None of the 14 students were informed about the FIR until one of them received the summons on October 10. “The summons that ask us to appear on October 6 at the police station to explain why we shouldn’t be arrested without a warrant, is actually dispatched from Hyderabad on October 8. On October 13, another student received the notice and subsequently, three more students have received it.

What more could be added to this to make one understand the hidden agenda of the Telangana Police?” stated a social media post uploaded by UoH students on Friday.  The post added that clearly the university administration had provided details of the students without informing them, and the act deserved strong condemnation.

Comments

