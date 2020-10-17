STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will lose its deposit in Dubbaka, says TRS Minister Harish Rao

Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday that the BJP will surely lose their deposit money in the Dubbaka byelection.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File Photo | Sangapandian, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday that the BJP will surely lose their deposit money in the Dubbaka byelection.  He made this remark while touring Ramakkapet and Chikode villages of Dubbak mandal as part of the pink party’s electoral campaign. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister continued his attack on the Opposition parties. “All that the BJP can do is campaign on social media platforms. The party has only one MLA in Telangana, who is of no worth,” Harish said. He also slammed the party, claiming that it has never been able to fulfil the promises made through its election manifestos.

“Those farmers who had to wait in long queues to receive the entitled benefits are now getting everything at their doorstep, including uninterrupted power supply. The welfare schemes introduced by the TRS have made the standard of living of the people better,” he claimed.

