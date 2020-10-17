STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 test kits float around in Telangana, residents demand a probe

The medical waste floated into the garage from a nearby lake, the Appa Cheruvu, along with a dead body.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff distribute medicine to people at a rescue camp in Kompally on Friday. (Photo | EPS/vinay madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  A 40-year-old garage manager was in shock after finding large chunks of medical waste including Covid-19 testing kits in his garage at Gaganpahad in Shamshabad after the floodwater receded on Friday. 

The medical waste floated into the garage from a nearby lake, the Appa Cheruvu, along with a dead body. But Mohd Adbu Arub and his workers at the garage, were more troubled because of the waste which included PPE kits, hand gloves, tablet sheets and syringes. 

Speaking to Express, Arub said, “What are the municipal authorities doing? The government should conduct a detailed probe and take stringent action against those responsible for dumping the medical waste into the lake.” He said the body was that of a man from Nellore and was shifted immediately, however, none had come forward to clear the medical waste fearing that they would contract the deadly Coronavirus.

The locals were up in arms against the municipal body for allowing hospitals to dump medical waste in the water body. They demanded a probe into the matter as medical waste was found struck at various places in the locality. The flow of water was such that the waste was also found stuck to the insides of lorries parked in the garage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID test kits coronavirus Shamshabad floods
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp