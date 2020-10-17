Telangana rains: Relief ration kits to be distributed at doostep of flood-hit families

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Flood-hit families will be identified and handed over the CMs Relief Ration kits at their doorstep as part of measures to ensure normalcy in localities affected by heavy rain and flooding earlier this week,Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Each kit, costing Rs 2,800, contains one months ration items and three blankets, according to an official release.

The Municipal Administration minister, who held a meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and officials on the measures to be taken in the flood-affected areas, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that the flood-hit families be identified and handed over the kits at their doorstep.

Ration Relief pack from government for #HyderabadFloods victims to contain-

Rice 5kg

Toor dal 1kg

Oil 500ml

Chilly powder 200 gm

Turmeric 100 gm

Sambar powder 200 gm

Salt 1kg

Tamarind 250 gm

Aata 1kg

Tea Powder 100gm

Sugar 500gm



Blankets also to be given #Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/UDseekIzrR — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) October 17, 2020

The minister asked GHMC officials to take up special sanitation drive to contain the spread of water and vector-borne diseases.

He also directed that debris and sludge be removed immediately in the affected areas by deploying additional manpower and vehicles as per requirement.

He suggested setting up mobile medical camps in these localities.

Rama Rao visited different areas affected by heavy rain and flooding and interacted with the citizens.

He also handed over the cheques towards the compensation announced by the state government recently to the families of some of those who died during the deluge.

Meanwhile, some areas, close to water bodies, continued to remain in water even as the authorities stepped up relief measures.

Some TV channels showed footage of cars and other vehicles still stuck in mud at some places due to the recent flooding.

On Saturday evening, several localities in the city received light to moderate rain mainly due to thunderstorm and formation of cumulonimbus clouds (type of cumulus cloud associated with thunderstorms and heavy precipitation) which led to waterlogging at some places.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives following heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.