STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: Relief ration kits to be distributed at doostep of flood-hit families

The minister asked GHMC officials to take up special sanitation drive to contain the spread of water and vector-borne diseases.

Published: 17th October 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Each kit, costing Rs 2,800, contains one months ration items and three blankets, according to an official release.

Each kit, costing Rs 2,800, contains one months ration items and three blankets, according to an official release. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Flood-hit families will be identified and handed over the CMs Relief Ration kits at their doorstep as part of measures to ensure normalcy in localities affected by heavy rain and flooding earlier this week,Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Each kit, costing Rs 2,800, contains one months ration items and three blankets, according to an official release.

The Municipal Administration minister, who held a meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and officials on the measures to be taken in the flood-affected areas, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that the flood-hit families be identified and handed over the kits at their doorstep.

The minister asked GHMC officials to take up special sanitation drive to contain the spread of water and vector-borne diseases.

He also directed that debris and sludge be removed immediately in the affected areas by deploying additional manpower and vehicles as per requirement.

He suggested setting up mobile medical camps in these localities.

Rama Rao visited different areas affected by heavy rain and flooding and interacted with the citizens.

He also handed over the cheques towards the compensation announced by the state government recently to the families of some of those who died during the deluge.

Meanwhile, some areas, close to water bodies, continued to remain in water even as the authorities stepped up relief measures.

Some TV channels showed footage of cars and other vehicles still stuck in mud at some places due to the recent flooding.

On Saturday evening, several localities in the city received light to moderate rain mainly due to thunderstorm and formation of cumulonimbus clouds (type of cumulus cloud associated with thunderstorms and heavy precipitation) which led to waterlogging at some places.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives following heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rains Hyderabad rains
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp