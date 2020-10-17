STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Trapped and ignored, residents of Telangana's Kompally colony begin to migrate

As there are no signs of anyone arriving to help them, residents started leaving the colony with whatever belongings they could lay their hands on.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Uma Maheshwara Colony pick up their belongings from their flood-hit homes.

Residents of Uma Maheshwara Colony pick up their belongings from their flood-hit homes.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Words fail to describe the agony of the flood-hit residents of Uma Maheshwar Colony in Kompally. Even though the rain has stopped, the flood situation remains grim. People are at their wits’ end as they do not know when the water will recede.

Fox Sagar, which overflowed on account of the recent rains, has sent waters into the colony in a deluge. As many as 600 houses have remained marooned as there is no way for anyone to reach them, except by undertaking a perilous walk in waist-high water.

As there are no signs of anyone arriving to help them, residents started leaving the colony with whatever belongings they could lay their hands on. They are taking with them household articles like utensils, cots, clothes, TV, fans, cooking stoves and gas cylinders in transport vehicles.

In the absence of boats, residents are using inflated tyre tubes to shift old people as well as household articles. A few hundred residents, who are reluctant to move out of their colony, are taking shelter in the nearby under construction buildings, which unfortunately are in the FTL of Fox Sagar.

We’re not beggars, say victims left in the lurch

No one reached the colony to help the residents out of their present predicament in the last four days, during which they suffered silently, with no power, no cooking gas, no food and water. “I lost everything in the floods. I procured steel utensils and other household articles for my daughter’s marriage for her to start a family. All of them have been washed away,” says Nainjeet Kaur, a blacksmith. She along with her children are now taking shelter at a community hall turned relief centre in Kompally.

“We’re being humiliated when we ask for milk and food for our children. We are not beggars. But we are being treated like ones. No official visited us and inquired about what we need. We led a respectful life. We have our own houses. But they are under water. As there is no other alternative, we are seeking food and water. It hurts when volunteers throw food packets at us as though we are beggars,” Anjamma, anther resident, says.

Karima Begum, a young woman who was stranded in the colony, was in grief as she lost all her educational certificates — including SSC, Intermediate and BSc certificates — as well as her Aadhaar card in the deluge. “Without my certificates, how can I get a job?” she asks, while adding: “As it is we have lost every thing and we are starving.

Now on top of this, I do not have my certificates.” An angry housewife, Renuka used choicest abuses to hit out at the politicians for doing nothing when they are facing hardships. “You are supposed to be with us when we are in a difficulty. We are in a worst ever jam and no politician has bothered to visit us. They enjoy luxury life at our expense.” “My entire family is on the streets. We have lost everything. We are looking into an uncertain future.

This is the moment when we need support, but it is hard to find,” another woman Bharati says, fighting back tears. “We wanted to go to our relatives’ house but they were not willing to accommodate us because of the prevailing pandemic,” says Md Anwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kompally Uma Maheshwar Colony Telangana floods heavy rain Hyderabad residents migrate houses damaged
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp