STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In major embarrassment for KCR government, Kalwakurthy LIS pump house submerged

After the incident, the Opposition was quick to criticise the TRS government and even demanded an apology from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Published: 18th October 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL : In a major embarrassment to the Telangana government, the pump house of the first phase of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Yellur in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district got submerged due to heavy floods in the Krishna river.

After the incident, the Opposition was quick to criticise the TRS government and even demanded an apology from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

The Yellur pump house, which is the only source to draw Krishna waters from Srisailam, has five motors, including one on standby.

Located on the river’s banks, it has 14 floors and the floodwaters have reached the tenth, sources said.

On Friday, officials switched on the first motor in the KLIS to release water for Mission Bhagiratha.

When they started the second motor a couple of hours later, they heard loud sounds and saw water gushing into the pump house. In 20 minutes, the entire pump house got submerged.

The officials shut the gates of the surge pool and tried to stop the water from entering the pump house but it was only on Saturday that they could begin pumping out the floodwaters. 

The incident has drawn scathing criticism from leaders of opposition parties, who have alleged that another underground pump house, just 400 m from the one at Yellur, had been planned for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). When blasting was done for the PRLIS, the impact could be felt at the Yellur pump house, due to which, its basement had collapsed, they said. 

Uttam demands probe into irrigation projects 

“Back then too, we had opposed the construction of an underground pump house for PRLIS and raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly. But the government had not heeded our advice,” said TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam pointed out that an expert committee had also submitted a report on June 20, 2016 objecting to its construction.

Terming the incident as a ‘human failure’, Uttam demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tender an apology. Doubting the quality of the irrigation projects constructed by the TRS government, the TPCC chief demanded that the Centre order a probe in this regard.  

However, the officials have said they can know the cause for the submergence only after the water level recedes.

“It will take several days to get the Yellur pump house working. Srisailam is overflowing and that is why water entered the pump house,” KLIS SE N Bhadraiah informed Express. 

As the officials could not draw water from Yellur, the Jadcherla Municipality announced that it cannot supply drinking water for the next 20 days.

The water drawn from Yellur is also utilised for Mission Bhagiratha supply.

Around five lakh acres under the Phase-I of the KLIS might not get water in Rabi due to the damaged pump house. 

Meanwhile, several Congress and BJP leaders, including MP A Revanth Reddy and BJP vice-president DK Aruna, who were headed towards Yellur, were stopped midway by the police and taken into police custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme Telangana Rains
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp