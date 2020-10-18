NEET results: Tribal student brings laurels to Telangana's Kothagudem

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM : A tribal student from Bhadrachalam has secured the 15th rank in ST category and an All India Rank of 5,179 in NEET, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The student, Sunnam Anil Chethan Chandra, scored 643 marks out of 720. Chethan Chandra’s father Sunnam Sammaiah is a Mandal Education Officer and his mother, Satyavathi, is a teacher at Cherla Government High School.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Chethan said his parent’s encouragement and teachers’ support helped him to excel in the test. PRTU leaders D Srinivas Rao, T Nagarjuna, Sitaram and others have felicitated him for his achievement.

190 SC, ST students bag NEET ranks

HYDERABAD: As many as 190 students from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), secured MBBS seats with top ranks in The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate, this year.

Congratulating the top rankers, TTWREIS and TSWREIS secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar tweeted, “Hats off to all the teachers and students for the historic results. In 2012 -13 we got just three MBBS seats! And now over 100! What a mega transformation!”

This year, 142 TSWREIS and 48 TTWREIS students, have secured top ranks in the SC/ST categories in the NEET.

In 2015, the State-run institutes began Operation Blue Crystal programme for SC students and Operation Emerald for ST students for providing free NEET coaching to students who are performing well