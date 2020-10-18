STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NEET results: Tribal student brings laurels to Telangana's Kothagudem

Chethan Chandra’s father Sunnam Sammaiah is a Mandal Education Officer and his mother, Satyavathi, is a teacher at Cherla Government  High School.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM : A tribal student from Bhadrachalam has secured the 15th rank in ST category and an All India Rank of 5,179 in NEET, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The student, Sunnam Anil Chethan Chandra, scored 643 marks out of 720. Chethan Chandra’s father Sunnam Sammaiah is a Mandal Education Officer and his mother, Satyavathi, is a teacher at Cherla Government  High School.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Chethan said his parent’s encouragement and teachers’ support helped him to excel in the test. PRTU leaders D Srinivas Rao, T Nagarjuna, Sitaram and others have felicitated him for his achievement.

190 SC, ST students bag NEET ranks

HYDERABAD: As many as 190 students from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), secured MBBS seats with top ranks in The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate, this year.

Congratulating the top rankers, TTWREIS and TSWREIS secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar tweeted, “Hats off to all the teachers and students for the historic results. In 2012 -13 we got just three MBBS seats! And now over 100! What a mega transformation!”

This year, 142 TSWREIS and 48 TTWREIS students, have secured top ranks in the SC/ST categories in the NEET.

In 2015, the State-run institutes began Operation Blue Crystal programme for SC students and Operation Emerald for ST students for providing free NEET coaching to students who are performing well 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Sunnam Anil Chethan Chandra
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp