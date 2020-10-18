Our agenda is the welfare of people: Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that the Congress collected cess from farmers during their rule in united AP but the TRS was providing them with investment subsidy.

He campaigned in various villages of Doultabad mandal for TRS candidate S Sujatha on Saturday.

On the occasion, he said that both the Congress and TDP failed in providing drinking water to the people in united AP and that the TRS had made it possible within six years of forming the government.

He said that Sujatha would be elected as the first woman MLA for Dubbaka constituency and expressed confidence on her win.

He added that the people’s welfare was the only agenda of the TRS and that it would be always available to people in need.