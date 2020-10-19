STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LRS funds to be utilised for Warangal Master Plan-2041

As per official data, 71,000 property owners have applied for LRS and the officials have, so far, received Rs 7.30 cr towards registration fee

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: District officials want to utilise the huge revenues expected to be generated from the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to take up development works in Warangal, under the Master Plan-2041.
As many as 71,000 property owners have applied for LRS under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) limits.

Officials said that they have received nearly Rs 7.30 crore towards the registration fee, and that they are expecting to receive around Rs 500 crore more. Though the city has been witnessing rapid growth over the years, successive governments have failed to roll out a master plan to address the city’s needs. The KUDA finally came out with Master Plan-2041, which was approved by the State government. Now, the authorities want to focus on completing works detailed under the plan by utilising LRS revenues.

About 5-6 months ago, KUDA officials had conducted a one-month special mela for the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in Warangal. During the mela, a total of 28,000 applications were registered, of which 22,000 were given a proceeding certificate. The KUDA generated revenues of nearly Rs 200 crore through the mela.

The works that have been proposed to be carried out from the funds generated during the mela include a 14 km stretch of Inner Ring Road from Naidu petrol bunk to Arepally, for which Rs 115 crore has been allocated. The remaining funds would be utilised for the development of Thousand Pillar temple (Rs 20 crore), purchase of 30 acres of land near the Warangal Fort for construction of cottages and development (Rs 6 crore) and for development of roads in the city (Rs 6 crore), KUDA officials said.

Speaking to Express, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy said LRS would be approved in Warangal as per the new master plan.Meanwhile, the GWMC council has unanimously passed a resolution to propose to the State government that it would make use of the funds accrued through LRS to take up developmental works in the GWMC limits.

