Congress honours Sam Pitroda with Sadbhavana Award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 30th Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra was organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in memory of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Charminar on Monday. The TPCC honoured Sam Pitroda, former advisor to the Prime Minister of India on Public Information, Infrastructure & Innovation, with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award on the occasion.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

along with AICC incharge for TS

Manickam Tagore at the Sadbhavana

Yatra Commemoration Day at

Charminar on Monday

The event was organised to commemorate the yatra by Rajiv Gandhi for communal harmony from Charminar 30 years ago on the same day. Sam Pitroda, under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi had started a digital revolution, Uttam said.

Pitroda attended the meeting virtually. “The ideas of secularism, inclusion, decentralisation, truth, trust, love, and pride for India and Indians are been challenged today. It’s a time for a leader like Rajiv Gandhi to come again,” Pitroda said.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore said, “As a Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi envisioned a future for the next generation. But the present PM thinks only about the next elections.” Tagore expressed condolences to families affected by floods and those who were bereaved. A host of senior Congress leaders also attended the programme.