HC asks if Rythu Vedika is being built in lake FTL area

After hearing the case, the bench directed the Collector to seal the premises if any illegal construction was found and to prevent any further construction on the subject site.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:44 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Nizamabad Collector to have thorough inquiry and stop construction works of Rythu Vedika if it was found to be illegally built in the Shikam land (full tank level) of Ura Cheruvu (Nalla Cheruvu) at Uploor village in Kammarpally mandal of the district. The bench issued notices to the State government to respond on the issue.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Ch Bajanna, local farmer of Uploor village, urging authorities concerned to take steps to allot an alternate land for construction of Rythu Vedika in the village.

Petitioner’s counsel B Rachna urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to forthwith stop the alleged illegal construction of said Rythu Vedika in Shikam land of Ura Cheruvu, but to commence and continue with the said construction in the original sanctioned and allotted village site. Meanwhile, the government counsel submitted that the said construction was not carried out in the Shikam land as alleged by the petitioner.

After hearing the case, the bench directed the Collector to seal the premises if any illegal construction was found and to prevent any further construction on the subject site. The bench posted the matter to November 5 for hearing.

