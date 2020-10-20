Startup to use AI to predict risks for mother and child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US based startup CognitiveCare, registered in Hyderabad has launched the world’s first AI platform that helps in predicting maternal and infant health risks called (Maternal Infant Health Insights and Cognitive Intelligence (MIHIC).

The start-up was founded in 2018 by Venkata Narasimham Peri and Dr Suresh Attili. Narasimham Peri, the founder and CEO said, “Evidence strongly points out that more than two-third of maternal and infant health complications can be prevented with early detection and intervention. At CognitiveCare, we achieved it by leveraging AI in detecting and quantifying health risks during pregnancies.”

With this technology doctors can identify high-risk mothers for triage and targeted interventions. They can also gather deep granular insights about mothers and infants for healthier patient outcomes and detect false positives.