Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay urges Centre to inspect Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday wrote a open letter to the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requesting him to send a technical team to inspect the pump house of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which got submerged recently.

He said that an expert committee had given its report on June 20, 2016, stating that the project was not technically and financially feasible, and suggested an open cut pumping station at a distance of 900 m on the right side of KLIS.

However, the State government sanctioned an underground pump house which is 300 m to the left of KLIS which resulted in the mishap, Bandi Sanjay said and added, "A series of mishaps have occurred at various irrigation project sites due to faulty designs and gross violation of technical norms."