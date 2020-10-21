Telangana government postpones undergraduate & postgraduate exams till October 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, for the third time, postponed the ongoing UG and PG exams of various universities till Dasara (October 25). Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted on the same, on Tuesday.

She said, "All the examinations have been postponed till Dasara." Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and Osmania University (OU), where exams were ongoing, released notifications about the postponement.

The varsities have not declared the schedule for the postponed exams so far. However, the exams which are to begin from October 27 will go on as per schedule. Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) also announced the postponement of its ongoing third-year examinations scheduled from October 21 to 23 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the State government on Tuesday ordered all the authorities concerned to issue fresh/duplicate certificates to students who lost theirs in the floods.