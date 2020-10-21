Telangana: Officials mum over NGT judgement on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The irrigation officials are tight-lipped over the National Green Tribunal's judgement on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). When contacted, Irrigation officials told The New Indian Express that they were yet to receive the copy of the judgement, hence cannot speak on it now.

However, sources pointed that the State government may challenge some of the aspects of the judgement in Supreme Court. As far as environmental issues are concerned, the NGT’s word is final. However, the other aspects may be challenged in the Apex Court, the sources said.

The State government, if wanted to approach the Apex Court, will have 90 days. Once, the Chief Minister looks into the judgement given by NGT, the State government will take a policy decision on how to proceed further on the project. The NGT wanted the State government to obtain all the permissions required for expansion of Kaleshwaram.