Flood check: Telangana government sets up 15 teams to keep watch on Hyderabad lakes, tanks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has constituted 15 teams to ensure that there are no further breaches in Hyderabad's lakes in the event of fresh spells of rain.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday, asked Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar to take precautionary measures to protect citizens from possible floods if any tank breaches. He asked the official machinery to be on high alert to ensure that tanks and lakes in Hyderabad do not breach.

"All tanks are full and they are still receiving inflows. There is every likelihood of these tanks breaching, causing more damage. Hence, at least 15 special teams with Water Resources Department officials and staff should be formed. They should examine each and every tank and lake in the city. Identify the tanks that may breach and take precautionary measures. Whenever tanks breach, repair them. Alert people in low-lying areas and those living in vulnerable places. Shift them to safer places," instructed Rao.

Speaking to reporters later, Rajat Kumar said that they had constituted the teams as desired by the CM. He said that all 185 tanks in Hyderabad are full and 53 have been damaged. Three tanks have breached. The special teams would inspect all tanks.

Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar said that they required Rs 10 crore for temporary repairs to damaged tanks and Rs 40 crore for taking up permanent repairs. Rajat Kumar made it clear that encroachments around the tanks would be removed. He denied reports that Moosapet, Bandlaguda and Mansurabad tanks had developed breaches. Repairs to the Appa tank had already been undertaken.