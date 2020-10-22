STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police Commemoration Day: Telangana home minister, DGP pay floral tributes to martyred cops

In a programme organised in Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kuamar paid floral tributes to the martyred police personnel.

Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (L) and DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (L) and DGP M Mahendar Reddy. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL/ KHAMMAM/ KARIMNAGAR/ NIZAMABAD/ ADILABAD: Lauding the efforts taken by police personnel to maintain law and order in the society, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Wednesday that the Telangana cops stand top in implementing a citizen-friendly policing system to ensure speedy justice.

He made this statement while attending a programme organised on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at LB Stadium here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammood Ali said that crime rate has been going in the State compared to other States in the country. Meanwhile, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that the they have introduced various technologies in the department, which have been helping us yield good results. 

Police Martyrs’ Day was observed at various other places as well. During an event in Warangal, West Zone DCP B Sreenivas Reddy stated that the policemen are ready to sacrifice their lives to ensure the safety of people. 

In a programme organised in Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kuamar paid floral tributes to the martyred police personnel. The  Martyrs’ Day was observed in a grand way in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts as well.

