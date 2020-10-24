STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,421 new Covid cases, six deaths in Telangana

Telangana detected just 1,421 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday as the State conducted only 38,484 tests.

A health worker counts Covid-19 Samples in Visakhapatnam on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA / T’PURAM/ CHENNAI/ BENGALURU: Telangana detected just 1,421 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday as the State conducted only 38,484 tests. For the past few days, testing has been lower than the usual 50,000- 55,000 tests.

However, there is no let down in the number of cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Of the 1,421 new cases on Thursday, over 249 were recorded from the GHMC limits. Among the rest of the cases, the highest were recorded in Medchal (111), Ranga Reddy (97) and Kothagudem (86). The same day, the State recorded six new Covid deaths, taking the toll to 1,298. Also, 1,221 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,07,326. The number of active cases in the State currently stands at 20,377, of which 17,214 are under home/institutional quarantine.

AP tests 80K samples in a day, tally crosses 8L mark

Andhra Pradesh recorded 3,765 new cases in a day, taking its tally past the eight lakh mark. Overall recoveries improved to 7.62 lakh as 4,281 patients were discharged on Friday. With the death of 20 patients in the same period, the Covid- 19 toll in the State rose to 6,544. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the State has so far tested 74,28,014 samples, including 80,238 in the last 24 hours.

Exercise caution during Pooja festivities, says Kerala govt

Kerala recorded 8,511 new cases on Friday as the State tested 64,789 samples. Over 26 Covidrelated deaths were also reported on Friday. Contact transmission cases (7,269) accounted for more than 85 per cent of the new infections. As many as 6,118 people recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 2.80 lakh. Learning crucial lessons from the massive spike in cases that was witnessed in the State after the Onam season, the State government has urged people to exercise utmost care and caution during the Pooja festival weekend.

3,057 new cases, 33 deaths in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 3,057 new cases and 33 deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 7,03,250 and toll to 10,858. Chennai continued to record less than 900 cases. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 4,262 people were discharged after treatment.

