Telangana farmers set pest-stricken paddy ablaze

Agri officials attribute the pest attack to the delay in carrying out plantation of the crop

Published: 24th October 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

a ryot of Sircilla sets his paddy ablaze, on Friday. They were forced to do so after their crop got infested with pests and disease

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Two farmers from Lingapur village in Kamareddy district set their paddy crop on fire on Friday. K Narayana and K Anjaneyulu had cultivated Sannalu variety of paddy in three and a half acres of land during Vanakalam. 

Their crop, however, was infested with pests and disease. Helpless, the farmers set it ablaze. Narayana and Anjaneyulu said that they cultivated Sannalu paddy as per the government’s suggestion. They sought compensation from the State, as they had invested Rs 60,000 in the cultivation. 

Speaking to Express, Kamareddy agricultural officer (in-charge) K Sunitha said that the agriculture officials had visited the farmers’ fields and had suggested crop protection methods to them. “The ryots had implemented our suggestions, but some portion of the crop was still damaged. The paddy plantation was done very late, and that is one of the reasons why it contracted the disease,” she said.

Two farmers of Kamareddy set their paddy crop on fire

She clarified that the two farmers did not set fire to the whole field, and added that a mandal-level agricultural official would submit a detail report on this incident. 

Meanwhile, in Rajanna-Sircilla district, a 35-year-old farmer from Gambhiraopet set his two-and-half acres of superfine paddy ablaze on Friday. His crop too was infested with pests. The ryot, Deva Raju, said that he had turned to agriculture authorities for suggestions on pesticides for his field, but they were not of much help.

“My crops were attacked by an unknown pest a few days ago. I paid `3,000 for a pesticide bottle, but it only made things,” said Raju. He had spent `85,000 for the cultivation. Vexed, Raju set a portion of the field ablaze.

