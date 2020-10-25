STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR government moots state-wide surveillance, likely to set up CCTV systems in 18 Telangana districts

As of one of now, 625 CCTV cameras are required, which will be installed at 18 locations. On an average, 24 cameras will be allocated for each district headquarters. 

Published: 25th October 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State Police Department has initiated a project to design, supply, and operationalise CCTV systems at 18 districts headquarters.

Although the number of CCTV cameras and their exact locations is yet to be decided, the government has finalised the districts list. As of one of now, 625 CCTV cameras are required, which will be installed at 18 locations. On an average, 24 cameras will be allocated for each district headquarters. 

This CCTV surveillance system will be equipped with software that can be used by at least 100 users. Data will be stored at the Unified Command Central Solution Platform (UCCS) at each District Police Headquarters Command Centre (DPHHC).

The 18 district headquarters include Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and others. The Police Commissionerates which will come under the ambit of the CCTV surveillance are Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Siddipet and Warangal. 

It may be recalled that Hyderabad was recently listed among the top 10 most surveilled cities in the world. The State government as of now has floated a tender and said, “The purpose of city surveillance system is to reduce crime, increase citizen safety, stop vandalism, deter civil unrest, planning events, monitoring of infrastructure. It would help law enforcement agencies to monitor public areas, analyse patterns, and track incidents and suspects, and  enable quicker response.”

“Authority intends to implement the high definition IP based CCTV surveillance system across various locations within each district headquarters across the State. The exact location and number will be finalised. The quantity of cameras may vary... based on the location requirement at each DPHQ,” the document added. 

Meanwhile, privacy researchers are decrying the move by pointing out that the country still does not have a Data Protection Law and privacy is a fundamental right of the citizens. 

“The government wants to control every corner of the State. This is a draconian form of governance. This can be very well be taken up by other States, as we have seen before,” said a security researcher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV camera Unified Command Central Solution Platform District Police Headquarters Command Centre
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp