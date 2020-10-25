No Alai Balai this year, announces Bandaru Dattatreya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday announced that Alai-Balai, a cultural event held for over two decades during the Navaratri festivities during Dasara, has been deferred because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented rains which lashed the State and has caused extensive damage.

Leaders cutting across party lines attend Alai-Balai programme, which is all about meeting, greeting, and eating coupled with fun frolic.

The event includes felicitation of prominent personalities, besides cultural programme by noted artistes of Telangana.In an letter addressed to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dattatreya wrote, “The two Telugu States have been ravaged by unprecedented rains and floods, particularly the city of Hyderabad bore the brunt.”

“Alai - Balai is celebrated with so much gaiety and enthusiasm. However, due to the prevailing situation of floods and more importantly the pandemic, it has been suggested by elders to avoid gatherings,” he added.

The festival was started by Dattatreya two decades ago at Nizam’s College, to spread camaraderie and brotherhood among people.

Last year the event was organised by Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayalaxmi and was attended by TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, AP Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and others.