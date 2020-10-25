STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No Alai Balai this year, announces Bandaru Dattatreya

Leaders cutting across party lines attend Alai-Balai programme, which is all about meeting, greeting, and eating coupled with fun frolic.

Published: 25th October 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday announced that Alai-Balai, a cultural event held for over two decades during the Navaratri festivities during Dasara, has been deferred because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented rains which lashed the State and has caused extensive damage.

Leaders cutting across party lines attend Alai-Balai programme, which is all about meeting, greeting, and eating coupled with fun frolic.

The event includes felicitation of prominent personalities, besides cultural programme by noted artistes of Telangana.In an letter addressed to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dattatreya wrote, “The two Telugu States have been ravaged by unprecedented rains and floods, particularly the city of Hyderabad bore the brunt.”

“Alai - Balai is celebrated with so much gaiety and enthusiasm. However, due to the prevailing situation of floods and more importantly the pandemic, it has been suggested by elders to avoid gatherings,”  he added. 

The festival was  started by Dattatreya two decades ago at Nizam’s College, to spread camaraderie and brotherhood among people.

Last year the event was organised by Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayalaxmi and was attended by TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, AP Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandaru Dattatreya Alai-Balai Covid-19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp