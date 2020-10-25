Ryots at loss, traders making profits: Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacks KCR government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday condemned the Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s attitude towards the farming sector and alleged that the latter was passing diktats from his farmhouse.

In a statement, Sanjay said, “Isn’t it unscientific to implement compulsory cultivation methods without administering soil tests at the ground level.” He said that the farmers, who cultivated fine rice following the instructions of CM, have borne losses.

“Who will be responsible for their loss? While the traders are making profits by procuring corn from Markfed, farmers are bearing the losses,” he asked.