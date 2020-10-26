Two months after devastating fire at Srisailam hydel plant, power restored in two units

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months after the fire accident at the Srisailam hydro electric plant, officials restored power generation in the first and second units on Monday. Each unit will have 150 MW capacity. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao formally inaugurated the units.

It may be recalled that a fire broke out in the plant on August 20, damaging all the six units. As many as nine employees including two from a private battery company were charred to death in the incident.

Though a short circuit was said to be the reason for the fire, the departmental enquiry report and the CID report are yet to be submitted to the government.

TS Genco officials repaired the two units, which were not damaged much. "We have successfully conducted the trial run in the last two days in the first and second units. Today, power generation started officially and we are generating 300 MW hydel power," sources in Genco told The New Indian Express.