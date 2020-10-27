Tribal woman from Telangana to contest World Rappelling Tournament

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A young tribal woman from Kumarambheem-Asifabad district has been selected for the World Rappelling Tournament to be held on November 7 at the 700-foot-high Muthyaladhara Waterfall in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district. Madavi Kanni Bhai hails from a remote village called Bheemangondi.

An expert climber, she had earlier unfurled the Tricolor on top of Bhageerathi, a 6,512-metre-high mountain un Uttarakhand. She had bagged the bronze medal in the first Rappelling World Cup in 2019. Madavi had also won a medal in the Rappelling World Cup held at Katiki Waterfall in Visakhapatnam.

Director of Adventure Club of Telangana K Ranga Rao said that contestants from nearly 10 to 15 countries would take part in the tournament. It will be organised with adherence to Covid norms, he said. He added that the club was mulling a rappelling festival in Adilabad.