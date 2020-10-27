Visit Mee Seva, submit property details: Telangana IT department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now, people can simply go to their nearest Mee Seva centre and enlist their properties without paying any fees. The IT department has roped in the Mee Seva Centres to facilitate and encourage more enrollment of non-agricultural properties for the Dharani portal.

An order in this regard was issued by the State government wherein it was stated, "With the objective of providing an alternative channel to property owners to submit information, suitable facility is being created in Mee Seva centres."

"The property owners can utilise the services by visiting Mee Seva centres and submitting information electronically on their own. As a special measure, it has been decided to extend this facility to all property owners free of cost," the order stated.

The Director of Mee Seva has been entrusted with the responsibility of creating the interface for registering such properties. Officers of Telangana State Technology Services, Mee Seva, and CDMA will fix the amount payable to Mee Seva for each property enlisted.

The order signed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also urged Mee Seva officials to generate a daily report listing the number of properties that have been uploaded into the system through Mee Seva.

"Government of Telangana has initiated the process of issuing passbooks to owners of non-agricultural properties in gram panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State. For this, requisite information is being collected from property owners by officials using a specially designed Mobile App," the order read. The Dharani portal will be launched on October 29.