Wild boar on the rampage in Telangana's Jangaon district

By Express News Service

JANGOAN : Distressed farmers have appealed to revenue and forest officials to take measures to ward off wild boar, which have been destroying crops in villages of Jangaon district. The farmers have also taken up the issue with Jangaon constituency MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who directed forest officials to take immediate measures.

Wild boar have been destroying crops in Bachannapet, Chilpur, Pasarmadla, and Narmetta villages in the district. M Rajanna, a farmer from Narmetta village, said destruction of crops by wild boars had increased in the past two years.

"The boar were destroying crops of groundnuts and pulses. The issue was taken up with concerned officials, but they suggested us to install fencing around the fields. Many farmers are struggling to save their crops. With increase in the number of wild boar, some people have even resorted to illegally hunting of boars using electrical traps at night," Rajanna said.

Speaking to Express, Jangaon District Forest Officer (DFO) G Rajalingam said forest ranger officers had inspected the damaged crop sites and were identifying spots where they could set up traps with nets and wires to catch the wild boar.

"We are tracking the wild boar and if they are in a large group, we will send proposals to higher officials seeking orders to shoot them," he said. He added that a case was registered against four persons for illegally hunting wild boar in villages.