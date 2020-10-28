STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB appeals against Udayasimha’s petition in Vote-for-Note scam

The Special Court posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing the accused.

A Revanth Reddy
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB special public prosecutor on Tuesday urged the Special ACB Court not to allow the discharge petition filed by R Udayasimha, accused in the Vote-for-Note scam case, on the ground that there is evidence about his involvement in the scam.

As per instructions of A Revanth Reddy, who is presently a Congress MP, the accused went to collect the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh (out of Rs 5 crore offered as bribe) as part of criminal conspiracy to influence the comp l a i n a n t El v i s Stephenson, nominated MLA, for securing his vote in favour of TDP candidate Vem Narender Reddy in MLC elections which was held in June 2015, the public prosecutor said. Special public prosecutor for ACB V Surender Rao made this submission before the special court for dismissal of the discharge petition filed by Udayasimha.

The ACB took all the three accused into custody and seized the bribe amount and other connected evidences such as mobile phones and so on from them and were remanded to judicial custody on June 1, 2015. There is prima facie material against the accused and his involvement is clearly established, he argued. The Special Court posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing the accused.

Disproportionate assets case

The Special CBI Court at Hyderabad heard the petition filed by industrialist Ayodhyarami Reddy, an accused in the alleged disproportionate assets case of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case. Jagati publications, another accused in the case, has filed discharge petition in the case. It is learnt that the court has agreed to the plea of hearing this discharge pet i t ion through video conference. The court posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing.

