STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bihar man sentenced to death for murder of nine migrant workers in Warangal

The judgement was passed by Warangal Sessions Court judge K Jaya Kumar, within 36 days of the court taking up hearing of the case after remaining shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Published: 28th October 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

24-year-old Sanjay Kumar Yadav was sentenced to death by hanging on Wednesday

24-year-old Sanjay Kumar Yadav was sentenced to death by hanging on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: A Warangal court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man from Bihar to death by hanging for killing nine migrant workers, including a three-year-old boy, at Gorrekunta village in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal Rural district on May 21.

 The judgement was delivered by First Additional District Sessions Court judge K Jaya Kumar within 36 days of the court taking up the case hearing after remaining shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seeds for committing the mass murders had been sown much earlier when convict Sanjay Kumar Yadav, a native of Daulatpur in Bihar, killed a woman, Rafika (37), in Andhra Pradesh, who was the niece of Maqsood Alam’s wife Nisha. Rafika was in a relationship with Yadav and wanted to marry him.

But when he developed a relationship with her elder daughter, Rafika confronted Yadav and forced him to marry her (Rafika) immediately. She had even warned him of approaching the police if he refused. On March 11, Yadav took Rafika into a train on the pretext of going to West Bengal to discuss their wedding with her family. But as the train neared Nidadavolu, he strangulated and threw her out.

When Nisha, suspecting foul play, began enquiring about Rafika, Yadav planned to eliminate the entire family. On May 21, he attended the birthday party of Maqsood’s three-year-old grandson at a gunny bags manufacturing unit.

He had brought with him sleeping pills which he mixed in the food and gave it to Alam, his five family members and three migrant labourers from Bihar and Tripura. After they became unconscious, Yadav dropped them, one by one,  in a nearby well that night. Police had filed a 485-page chargesheet on July 28 this  year, while the judicial officials started the trial on September 21. 

Joyous scenes erupt outside Warangal court 

Within 48 days, the case had been brought to its logical conclusion. The police registered the accused under seven Sections of the IPC — 449, 328, 364, 380, 404, 302 and 210.On hearing that the judgment in the case was to be delivered on Wednesday, people had crowded outside the court premises anxiously. When news broke out that the court awarded Yadav the death sentence, they were all overjoyed.

The Warangal police had left no stone unturned in gathering all evidence related to the case in a scientific manner. The police had laboured hard to ensure that there was no lapse from their side in ensuring proper post-mortem examinations, accurate forensic reports and the availability of scientific evidence so that the culprit gets the maximum punishment as per law. They had even mobilised over 67 witnesses.

Brutal mass murders

The seeds for committing the mass murders had been sown much earlier when convict Sanjay Kumar Yadav, a native of Daulatpur in Bihar, killed a woman, Rafika. Police had filed a 485-page chargesheet on July 28 and the trial started on Sept 21

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal Telangana
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp