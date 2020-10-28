Srisailam plant stares at revenue loss of Rs 350 crore after fire mishap

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Non-functioning of Srisailam Hydel Power Plant has caused an estimated loss of `350 crore revenue for the TS power utility in the last 66 days.The Srisailam power plant’s installed capacity is 900 MW. However, after the fire accident which took place in the plant on August 20, Genco stopped generating power for 66 days. In the meanwhile, Srisailam has been receiving heavy inflows because of the sudden rains which lashed the State recently causing floods at many places.

The Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station (SLBHS) has six units of 150 MW each. If it is presumed that the plant had worked all these days as per its installed capacity of 900 MW, it would have generated 1,42,56,00,000 units of power in 66 days, from August 21 to October 25. If one MW power capacity plant is operated for 24 hours, the power produced would be 24,000 units. In all, the generated power would be 142.56 crore units. If the unit price is valued at `2.5, as per the present power exchange rate, then the loss of revenue for the power utility would be `3,56,40,00,000 (`356.4 crore). However, the power officials are unwilling to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the power generation began in two units on October 26. The remaining four units are expected to resume power generation by the end of May 2021. If the four units, having 600 MW capacity, does not function for another 200 days, then the Genco would not be able to generate 288 crore units of power. Thus, the Genco would lose another `720 crore revenue till May end.

At present, the Srisailam dam is brimming with water and can generate power in the coming months too. If the four units of the SLBHS generate only 50 per cent of its installed capacity in next seven months, then the estimated loss of revenue would be `360 crore. The Genco has been depending on thermal power from the last two months. Which means that the Genco has put in extra money to meet the power demand of the State, as the hydel power is much cheaper compared to thermal power.

Two out of six units begin operations

