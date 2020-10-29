Telangana CM launches revamped Dharani portal to end corruption during land registration

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

Ushering in a revolutionary system in the Revenue and Registration departments, the Telangana government on Thursday launched the Dharani portal, a first of its kind in the country, for storing digitised land records and registration of properties.

This means, property registrations would be done without a human interface from now on, eliminating the scope for corruption. The service, which was temporarily stopped on September 7, resumed with the launch of the portal. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the portal at Muduchintalapalli village in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Thursday.

But officials would register only agricultural lands for now. "It will take 15-20 days for the registration of non-agricultural properties to commence," Rao informed reporters during an informal chat.

At the public meeting in Muduchintalapalli after launching the portal, he said Telangana will soon emerge as a territory free of land disputes. "Our ultimate goal is to give conclusive land titles to the people," he said.

The Dharani portal will be a trendsetter for the country, he said, adding that TS was the first State in the country to use IT in its Revenue Department. Already, 1.45 crore acres belonging to around 59 lakh farmers, which were free of disputes, have been uploaded on the portal, he said.

The Chief Minister further said illegal registration of properties will no longer be done in Telangana. He, however, said there will be some teething troubles in the portal for the initial few days, for which technical teams have been constituted. Additionally, VROs, who were removed from the Revenue Department, would be accommodated in other departments, he said.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were present on the occasion.Also, the Telangana government would soon invite tenders for the comprehensive geographic coordinate land survey.

The Chief Minister said the government can choose to hide the details of valuable non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal. This assumes significance as there have been instances of people threatening owners of such properties to divulge details, while their children are overseas.

The property registrations, except non-agriculture properties, resumed in the state from Thursday with the launch of the Dharani portal. Earlier, farmers were supposed to go to the Revenue Division Office for mutation of records. Now, the mutation will be done automatically once the property registration is done. Here are a few details on how it works:

More time for Sada Bainamas

The govt has received 1.64 lakh applications for regularising Sada Bainamas and the deadline would be extended by a week. "Sada Bainamas won’t be accepted and every transaction should take place on Dharani. This is the last chance for those who have done transactions on white paper," Rao said

Tenders to be floated soon for survey

The government would soon invite tenders for the comprehensive geographic coordinate land survey. Rao said owners can choose to hide the details of their valuable non-agricultural properties on the portal. Details of other properties can be accessed by anyone across the globe

