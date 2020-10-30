Forest officials from Telangana, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh to protect tigers in Godavari basin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest officials from Telangana, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh have decided to work together to prevent timber smuggling, improve wildlife habitats and corridors, protect forests and conserve tigers in the Godavari river basin area.

The decision was taken at an ‘Interstate Coordination Meeting on Forest and Wildlife Protection’ held at Bhupalpally on Wednesday, that was participated by forest officials from the three States along with officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Police Department.

The officials discussed the need to implement the measures that are already in place to protect tigers migrating between Tadoba, Indravati and Kawal tiger reserves.

They resolved to set up of control rooms on both sides of the border areas, increase vigilance through joint patrolling, coordinate more with the police, conduct frequent meetings between field-level officers of the three States, create WhatsApp groups with joint executives of the three States for regular exchange of information and set up base camps in important areas to crack down on timber smuggling.

Telangana PCCF, R Shobha stressed on the need for efficient surveillance, mutual coordination through regular meetings. SN Murali of the NTCA assured more fund allocation for tiger conservation.